4,450 criminals held, more than Rs 400m recovered last year

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police arrested 4,450 criminals and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 400 million from them during 2017, said police on Sunday.

According to an official statement, a total of 234 criminal gangs were busted, 289 stolen vehicles and 122 motorcycles were recovered, while 851 proclaimed offenders were also held. “The commitment and devotion by personnel of Islamabad police despite several constraints, made them successful against the criminal elements this year and decline in crime rate was witnessed. The citizens were not only protected from any terrorist activity but effective security arrangements were also introduced for their safety,” the statement added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani said police officers and jawans remained firm against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during 2017 in countering criminal elements, the murderers, drug pushers, robbers and criminal gangs.

He said that 620 gangsters of 234 gangs were also apprehended. He added that safe city project was very helpful in checking crime and 608 different cases had been traced through it during 2017. Giving a comparison, the SSP said that 89 murders were reported in 2017 as compared to 95 in 2016 while 14 dacoity incidents were reported in 2017 and 17 in 2016. A total of 272 cases of street crime and snatching valuables were reported in 2017 as compared to 280 in 2016; 73 burglary cases in 2017 as compared to 92 such cases in 2016 and 315 theft cases in 2017 as compared to 354 in 2016.

He said that significant reduction of 46 percent was witnessed in car lifting incidents as 148 vehicles were lifted in 2017 as compared to 249 in 2016. Police busted 73 gangs involved in robber incidents during 2017 while 116 gangs of burglars and 45 gangs of bike and car lifters were also busted during the same period, he maintained.

Police successfully traced 15 cases of blind murder in 2017, the SSP said, adding that 23 accused involved in these cases were also arrested. Sajid Kiani said that 207 search operations were conducted in various areas of Islamabad along with law enforcement agencies and 2,033 suspects were shifted to various police stations for further investigation. Of them, 1336 were allowed to go after verification while challans of remaining 697 persons were submitted in court.

During the same period, legal action was taken against 3,510 professional alm-seekers. Police registered 716 cases against 751 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 81 Kalashnikovs/rifles, 69 carbines, 582 pistols/revolvers, one machine gun, 40 daggers and 7,133 rounds from them. A total of 997 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 880 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 400.787 kilogramme hashish, 86.750 kilogramme heroin, 21.241 kilogramme opium and 29,862 wine bottles.

“Following the interior minister directives, Islamabad police launched a crackdown on those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed 68 drug pushers. Police recovered 39.924 kilogramme hashish, 7,287 gram heroin, 380 gram opium, wine, ice and tranquilisers from them, he added.

SSP Kiani said that reporting rooms of Islamabad police stations had been upgraded following directives of Islamabad Police Inspector General (IG) Sultan Azam Temuri and trained as well as educated staff has been appointed there. This staff has the responsibility to listen complaints of the citizens and address them through decent attitude.

Likewise, he said that police pickets have been upgraded while security at entry and exit points of the city has been enhanced. A comprehensive security plan has been chalked out for the city and halting points have been created in the city for effective checking, the SSP maintained.

He said friendly police ecology is the top priority and citizens as well as conciliatory committees have been made functional at police station level. He said that Human Rights Officers have been appointed at police stations to ensure protection of rights of all segments of society.

Published in Daily Times, January 1st 2018.