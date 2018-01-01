Irregularities in land allotment: NAB seeks record of BoR, DCS and SBCA

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, after finding irregularities during a probe, has asked the Board of Revenue (BoR) East, District Cooperative Society (DCS), Karachi Development Authority Official Cooperative Housing Society (KOCHS) and Master Plan Group of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to submit relevant office records of respective departments.

The NAB’s vide letter-NAMK201520129337/91/IW-2-A/T-1/NAB (K)/2016/1475, December 26, 2017 undersigned by Rumla Naqvi, deputy director (Coordinator) for IW-2, Director General NAB Karachi, asked these departments to fulfill the required details for the bureau.

“The BoR through amalgamation of revenue land, survey numbers into KDA Official Cooperative Society as Block B-Extension and illegal allotment of plots to their front-men and cronies, was found guilty, which was cognisable under section 9 (a) and punishable under section 10 of NAB Ordinance, 1999.”

“Investigation so far revealed that KDA remained in possession of information evidence whatsoever, which relates to commission of said offence (s).”

In this respect, BoR would be required to appear NAB Karachi along with detailed report over approved plan of KDA Official Cooperative Housing Society, with a timeline showing all changes made therein since inception of the society.

Original and certified copies of all plans pertaining to KDA officers CHS since its inception till date should also be submitted, NAB asked.

NAB inquiry revealed name of Manzoor Ahmad KaKa, former director general SBCA as an active player in this matter. However for face saving, illegally carved out block B was abolished from layout plan. Fake membership of KOCHS has also been terminated. In NAB inquiry it was revealed that these plots were an addition to the original layout plan.

The real owner of the said land is KDA Pipe Factory and the land could not be converted into commercial or residential purpose, said NAB.

Revenue Department has also been asked by NAB to provide list of names of those officials involved in illegal allotment and extension of land in this regard.

NAB asked KOCHS administrator to notify the names of the illegal allottees in order to aware the general public about the facts of the plot.

All plots were allotted on political basis, according to official notification issued by Administrator KOCHS.

“Intizar Ahmed Jafri, ex-administrator KOCHS on directives of Tappi had allotted these plots.”

A case has been registered under NABK201520129337, while Sabih Rafay was investigation officer NAB Karachi.

On directives of NAB, allotment of 35 plots of KOCHS, allotted by Muzaffar Hussain Tappi in 2011-12 illegally has been cancelled.

“All allottees were neither employees of KDA nor members of KOCHS and were close associates of Tappi.” Principal Secretary to President of Pakistan Matanat Ali Khan was allotted plot B-16, Former Principal Secretary to Governor, Muhammad Hussain Syed with plot B-12, former Chairman Goth Abad, Ali Azhar Khan Baloch was allotted plot B-09, Deputy Commissioner Malir, Muhammad Ali Shah honoured with plot A-18, Director General Malir Development Authority, Atta Muhmmad Panhwar with plot A-03, Shaheed SSP Ch Muhammad Aslam Khan, plot A-17, SP Irfan Ali Bahadur was allotted plot A-01, DIG Javed Ali Shah Bukhari was awarded plot B-11, land grabber, Jamal Khan with plot A-02, SSP Dr Asgher Abbas Shaikh with plot B-08, Ex- Principal Secretary to Governor, Mumtazur Rehman with plot B-10, SSP Maqsood Mehmood Khan was given plot A-15, Najeeb Ahmed Jafri with plot A-12, Ali Mazzafer Khan with plot A-11, Ali Ather Khan with plot A-10, Javed Ali Shah Bukhari with plot B-11, Nazir Ahmed Soomro with plot B-06, Mashkoor Hasnain with plot A-13, Kausar Ali with plot A-14, Fida Hussain with plot A-16, Begum Shah Taj with plot B-07, Umm-e-Saime Safdar with plot A-09, Imran Haider with plot A-08, Sadaf Sikardar with plot A-07, Muhammad Dawood with plot A-06, Muhammad Shahzad with plot A-05, Ghousia Kauser Panhwar with plot A-04, Furqan Hanif Parekh with plot B-20, Imtiaz Ahmed with plot B-19, Sajan with plot B-19, Shahzawith do plot B-15, Pehlwan with plot B-14, Abdul Razzak with plot B-05, Muhammad Meer Bahar with plot B-04 and Abdul Ghafoor Gul was obliged with plot B-03 and among the beneficiaries.

Published in Daily Times, January 1st 2018.