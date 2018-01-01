PPP consultative meeting endorses APC decisions

LAHORE: A high-level meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) on Sunday expressed full support for the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) demands regarding Model Town tragedy and endorsed the decision taken in All Parties Conference (APC) in Lahore.

The consultative meeting was held with the chair of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He was informed about the decisions taken during the APC.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed satisfaction over the declaration issued at the end of the APC and vowed that PPP was standing with PAT to obtain the justice for victims of Model Town tragedy and demanded the resignation of CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah.

“To get justice for the victims of the Model Town tragedy, the PPP will fully support PAT,” Zardari said.

The consultative meeting was attended by Qamr Zaman Kaira, Latif Khosa, Rehman Malik and Mian Manzoor Watto.

Earlier, the All Parties Conference (APC) had ended with a January 7 deadline for Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and others responsible for the Model Town incident to resign.

Published in Daily Times, January 1st 2018.