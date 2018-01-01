CM takes notice of rising influenza cases in Multan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the spread of influenza in the province Sunday morning, a day after four people died of the viral illness in Multan.

Shehbaz, now in Saudi Arabia, directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for the prevention of influenza and advised them to organise awareness campaign regarding the illness. Moreover, the Punjab Health Department informed that as many as 18 people have been diagnosed with influenza in Punjab. Influenza has claimed eight lives so far, it added.

On Saturday, four people in Multan died after contracting seasonal influenza. Statistics released by the Health Department for the month of December state that over 35 patients at the Nishtar Hospital were diagnosed with symptoms that include influenza, cough, joint pain, running nose, vomiting, and fever.

Patients who died after contracting seasonal influenza were already suffering from another disease, said the Spokesperson of the Health Department in Multan Dr Attaur Rehman. Seasonal influenza can spread through contact with the virus discharged by an infected person’s coughing and sneezing. Pregnant women, senior citizens, and children are susceptible to the disease.

CM message on new year: Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has passed on good wishes to the nation at the eve of New Year. The chief minister in his message on the New Year said that Pakistan of 2018 would be more peaceful, bright and strong as compared to that of past. “This new year will dawn as a hope for bright future, strong economy and prosperity. We will keep striving for making Pakistan a peaceful welfare state according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam,” he said. Shehbaz Sharif said that CPEC was bringing economic stability in the country which was making people prosperous as it had proved to be the real game changer for Pakistan. “In the last year as well we have upheld the honor of completing the project with speed, standard and transparency in Punjab,” he said and further added that the army, police and personnel of other forces had kept the flag high by rendering countless sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He said that new energy projects and ending of load shedding is the gift of government for our people. “We have to move forward by passing through difficult circumstances and with the passion of correcting ourselves while learning from the mistakes of past. We have to renew the pledge of abolishing difference between rich and poor and to provide equal opportunities to everyone,” he added. “We will also have to review our achievements and failures while greeting New Year 2018 and farewell to 2017. Our commitment is higher than challenges and 2018 will bring light and hope for Pakistani nation. He also prayed that this New Year might be of peace, security and prosperity for Pakistanis,” he said.

Joharabad accident: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives due to the traffic accident near Joharabad at Khushab. He extended sympathies with bereaved families also sought report of this fatal accident from administration.

Death of Mian Haroonur Rasheed: Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed unfathomable grief over the death of Haroonur Rasheed, brother of opposition leader MPA Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. While sympathizing with the bereaved family in his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul with eternal peace and give patience to lamenting family to bear this irreparable loss with courage.

