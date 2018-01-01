Police trying to identify militants killed in ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Police are still looking for identifications of the militants killed in an alleged encounter on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police have registered six separate cases against the killed militants and initiated further investigation.

Five militants allegedly belonging to al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and Daesh were killed during an alleged encounter with the District East police team led by SSP Rao Anwar on Super Highway. One of them had been identified as Habibullah while the bodies of the remaining four were moved to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth.

Police officials said that the bodies remained kept at morgue while police were looking for their heirs to identify them. Sohrab Goth SHO Shoaib Sheikh said that a total six separate cases were registered against the killed militants while the police have inserted sections of terrorism act, police encounter, attacks on law enforcers and possessing illegal arms and ammunitions. The officer said that the militants killed were planning to carryout major terror activities while further investigation was underway.

Published in Daily Times, January 1st 2018.