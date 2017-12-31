Sindh cabinet approves regularisation of NTS teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet on Saturday approved regularisation of NTS-pass contract teachers through an assembly act and simultaneously a comprehensive education reforms bill would also be presented in the assembly for improvement of overall education system in public sector.

This item was taken up by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as additional item in the cabinet meeting. He said that the NTS qualified teachers and the contract teachers of University of Sindh are about 2,100. He added that in the recruitment rules of the teachers there are some conditions under which they have to qualify a test for regularization. The chief minister said that education is the matter of life and death for people of province. “I have taken it up as a mission to improve education in public sector for which I need support of cabinet members, academicians, civil society and parents to achieve the goal,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah also directed chief secretary and his team to prepare a comprehensive education reforms draft bill in which reforms in the entire education system right from text books, educational environment in schools, capacity building of teachers, trainings, performance based incentives in the shape of increments and promotions, in-service trainings and refresher courses and establishment of high standard teachers training academy on PPP mode are covered thoroughly. But before all this prepare a bill for regularisation of NTS teachers,” he said.

The cabinet members said that MQM-London Chief Altaf Hussain has been involved in anti-state activities, therefore any building, ground, area or such other thing named after him should be changed forthwith. The chief minister on the recommendation of the cabinet directed the chief secretary to prepare a list of such buildings etc behind the name of Altaf Hussain so that their names could be changed

Meanwhile, the Sindh Welfare and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-2017 was presented to the cabinet.

The chief minister said that the Treaty of Amsterdam which came into force on May 1, 1999 includes a protocol on animal welfare designed to ensure improved protection and respect for the welfare of animals as sentient beings.

He said that animals have inalienable right to live in an environment which is free from abuse. They have right to adequate nourishment and appropriate shelter, treatment and care. He added that harmonious existence of all living things contributes to a healthy sense of respect for animals and violation of these fundamental principles would result in degradation of natural and moral fabric of society.

Wildlife Secretary Asif Hyder Shah giving details said that the proposed law would also made it illegal to cruelly beat, kick, ill-treated, over-ride, overload, torture, infuriate or terrify any animal.

The cabinet also formed a committee under local government minister as chairman with members Minister Livestock and secretary Wildlife to go through the draft once again and meanwhile frame rules so that it could be passed in the assembly in the next session and become operational.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.