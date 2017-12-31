SC bans Bahria Town’s illegal construction

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has imposed a ban on the illegal construction work that was being carried out on the phase III and IV of the controversial Bahria Town here in the Port City. Public who had invested billions of rupees on the unlawful project is panicked to see their lifetime savings go down the drain. According to details the land on which Bahria Town was constructing Phase III and IV originally belongs to a Hindu citizen. Bahria Town encroached upon the said territory, reckoning that as Government land, and allotted the plots. But after hearing the case, Apex Court has passed judgment in favour of the said owner who belongs to the minority community. Subsequently, Supreme Court has ordered Bahria Town to vacate the terrain on which it was building its phase III and IV unlawfully. Alarmed Bahria Town Management is now endeavouring to pull wool over the Supreme Court eye by putting mud on the routes saying those were built long time ago. According to sources the future of Bahria Town is at great risk on one end and on the other end citizens who had handed over billions of rupees to Bahria Town are shocked foreseeing the looming debacle. The public’s sole hope for justice is from the courts. It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of cases are pending against Bahria Town in courts and stay had also been ordered in many cases. Yet Bahria Town’s relentless illicit expansion goes on unabated. Bahria Town has allegedly usurped 40,000 acres of land while originally it was only granted 1330 acres. Since reportedly the Police is also teaming-up with Bahria Town, Rangers have been instructed to implement the court’s orders. Due to the raids carried out by Rangers for a week now the work at Bahria Town’s Phase II, III and IV has been stopped. As soon as the Bahria Town management sees Rangers approaching they put their labourers out of sight. Affectees have appealed the court to order establishment of permanent posts around the Bahria Town manned by Rangers personnel.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.