KCCI, Hashmanis Foundation jointly hold free medical camp

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Hashmanis Foundation organized a daylong free medical camp at Majeed Bawany Auditorium where Sugar, Cholesterol, Uric Acid, Bone Mineral Density and Eye Tests were performed by the medical team of Hashmani Hospital.

Besides large number of KCCI members and staff, the Medical Camp was also attended by Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Acting President KCCI Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, Vice President Rehan Hanif, Chairman KCCI Sub-Committee for Health & Education Ismail Suriya, and KCCI Managing Committee members.

Chairman of Hashmanis Foundation, Dr. Sharif Hashmani, while highlighting the successful journey of Hashmanis Foundation, informed that the hospital has been providing the best eye care facilities to the patients through state-of-the-art technologies being widely used around the world. Besides providing eye care facilities, Hashmani Hospital has also been equally focusing on carrying out extensive research work which has been published in numerous international journals.

He said that Hashmani Hospital provides free eye care facilities to the needy patients and charges very nominal amount from others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, while appreciating the dedicated services being offered by Hashmani Hospital particularly to the needy patients of Pakistani society, assured full support and cooperation of Karachi Chamber to the Hospital in all its initiatives. Highlighting the journey of Businessmen Group, he informed Chairman Hashmanis Foundation that BMG has been constantly winning KCCI’s elections since last two decades because of its clear policy of Public Service. “We are being supported by 95 percent of the Business and Industrial community of Karachi. Thanks to our transparent policies and honesty throughout all these years, we have succeeded in transforming KCCI to a self-sustainable and profitable institution, which became strong enough to purchase a huge land in the vicinity of Clifton from its own financial resources where KCCI’s new building is being constructed which will be completed within the next three years”, he added.

Acting President KCCI Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, in his welcome address, said that it was really heartening to note that Hashmanis Hospital has successfully developed itself as one of the most reputed names in the field of eye care since its inception in 1981. “We warmly welcome and are grateful to Hashmanis Foundation, particularly its Chairman Dr. Sharif Hashmani for organizing today’s free Health Camp in collaboration with the Karachi Chamber”.

He informed that KCCI been holding medical camps every year as such camps have also been organized by the Indus Hospital, Dr. Essa Laboratory and Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation which provided similar Checkup Facilities, besides collected blood donations for their humanitarian services.

While extending full support and cooperation to Hashmanis Foundation, Abdul Basit stressed the need for more collaboration between the two institutions in order to raise awareness amongst the masses on how to promptly deal with several health issues which can easily be controlled from worsening further if timely diagnosed.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.