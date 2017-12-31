Murder case of insurance company’s manager solved

KARACHI: Police has probed successfully the blind murder case of sales manager of State Life Insurance Company on Saturday whose body was recovered one month earlier, as in the investigation it has been revealed that the clerk of High court Karachi had murdered his friend brutally and dumped the body in suit case to dispose off. According to the Karachi Police an employee of the Sindh High Court (SHC) namely Amir was arrested by Orangi Town police on Saturday over suspicion of his involvement in the killing of Abdul Wahid 50, a State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan employee who was found shot dead in Orangi Town last month. The sales manager of State Life was found dead on November 22 near German School in Gulshan-e-Bihar area of Orangi Town. His body had been found stuffed in a box on a street, which triggered fear and panic among area residents. West Zone-SSP (Investigation) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi said the police with the help of modern technology arrested the suspect, Amir Usmani, who worked as a clerk at the affidavit department of the provincial high court. The senior officer said that the suspect had allegedly invited the victim to a place in Al-Fatah Colony of Orangi where he kept him in illegal confinement and demanded ransom from his family for release. However, he allegedly gunned down the sales manager over resistance and stuffed his body in a box before throwing it on the street near the school two days after the murder.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.