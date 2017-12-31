CM approves installation of 28 treatment plants in 9 industrial districts

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved installation of 28 sewerage treatment plants to treat industrial waste in nine different districts of the province where untreated water is released into water bodies.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the third consecutive meeting on provision of clean drinking water and safe environment to the people of Sindh here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Industries Minister Ghulam Qadir Malkani, Minister PHED Fayaz Butt, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Finance Secretary Industries Rahim Soomro, Secretary PHED Tamizuddin Khero, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Awan, MD KWSB Hashim Raza Zaidi, DG SEPA Baqaullah Unar, all divisional Commissioners, MD WASA Masood Jumani, DG PCRWR Ghulam Murtaza Arian, VC Mehran university Dr. Aslam Uqali and others.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem briefing the Chief Minister said that the population of 21 districts, except Karachi is 29,111,723, including 9,624,674 urban and 19,487,049urban generate 100.454 MGD municipal, industrial and hospital sewerage and discharge it from 755 points into ultimate source of clean water.

It may be noted that Jacobabad district discharges 0.375 MGD sewerage into water bodies from 10 points, Kashmore 5.822 MGD from 10 points, Kambar-Shahdadkot 5.149 MGD from 87 points, Larkana 3.006 MGD from 135 points, Shikarpur 0.533 mgd from 35 points, Ghotki 3.053 MGD from eight points, Khairpur 5.844 MGD from 76 points, Sukkur 29.507 from 100 locations, Badin 6.619 mgd from 19, Dadu 0.190 mgd from 30 locations, Hyderabad 10 mgd from 70 location, Jamshoro 3.697mgd from nine, Matiari 1.090mgd from eight locations, Sujawal 0.060 mgd from two locations, Tando Allahyar 4.8mgd from 18 locations, TM Khan 3.914 mgd from nine locations, Thatta 0.217 mgd from six locations, Mirpurkhas 0.219 mgd from 20 locations, Sanghar 7.02 mgd from 10 locations, Naushehroferoze 6.441 mgd from 43 locations and Shaheed Benazirabad 2.898 mgd from 50 locations.

The districts where treatment plants would be installed for treating the industrial waste are Sukkur, Kotri, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro and others.

Chairman P&D Mr Waseem said that on the directives of the chief minister drainage and sewerage treatment plants schemes have been prepared. They would cost around Rs9612.139 million to treat sewerage water before releasing them into water bodies. The Chief Minister approved installation of 28 sewerage treatment plants to treat industrial waste in nine districts.

The Chief Minister was told that in the amount of Rs9612.139 million Ghotki and Hyderabad are not included because in both the districts ADP approved schemes of Rs362.53 million and Rs1,970 million respectively are under construction.

CM Murad Ali Shah directed PHE department to sit with Chairman and get all the schemes approved at the earliest so that they could be completed by mid of 2019.

Talking about Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (S-III), Chairman P&D Mr Waseem said that it is a Rs36.117 billion scheme to treat 460 MGD waste water. He said PC-I has been cleared from CDWP and the ECNEC has also approved the revised PC-I.

The Chief Minister said that the population of Karachi is 16.052 million and water requirement at 50GPCD comes to 802.6 MGD while the exiting supply is 650 MGD. He added that the existing sewage being discharged is 460 MGD which include 363 municipal, three mgd hospital and 94 industrial.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan shoro said that Treatment Plant (TP-1) Haroonabad with a capacity of 100 mgd is being constructed for Rs5 billions, TP-3 Maripur is being upgraded for Rs3 billion to treat 100 mgd and TP-3 Maripur (construction of new plant) is also being established for Rs13.018 billion to treat 80 mgd. The progress of TP-3 upgradation is 35 percent. On this the chief minister directed Mr Shoro to improve the progress with his personal attention.

Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro talking about K-IV said that population of Karachi is 16.052 million, including 14.910 million urban and 1.141 rural. The total water supply demand is 802.6 mgd and existing supply is 650 mgd which shows a shortfall of 152.6mgd. The project has ben launched at Rs29.136 billion which includes 260 mgd phase-I, package-A civil work of Rs12.932 billion, package-B (E&M works) Rs12.932 billion and consultancy Rs0.950 billion. He said that the financial progress of the project is 27 percent and physical progress is 30 percent.

The Chief Minister directed MD water board to start preparation of power plant of 50 MW “but make it of 100 MW which would be completed within next two year and meanwhile start negotiations for acquiring a rental power plant so that K-IV phase project could be started in 2019.

Murad Ali Shah was told that in Hyderabad five treatment plants are being established for Rs1524.44 million to treat 62 mgd.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.