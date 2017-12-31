Fresh cold wave to grip Pakistan from New Year

KARACHI: A new cold wave will grip Sindh, northern Balochistan and the rest of the country starting next week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Mohammad Hanif in a TV interview said that a fresh system of cold winds will prevail all over the country from new year’s day and onwards.

The cold winds will especially affect northern parts of Balochistan, taking temperatures below freezing point in Quetta and surrounding areas.

The winds will also prevail over Sindh, Punjab and northern Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Due to mostly dry weather expected in Punjab, the plain areas will experience fog daily for the next 10 days, the official said, advising motorists to exercise caution while driving on the Motorway in foggy conditions.

Mainly cold and dry weather has been forecast for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Foggy conditions are likely to prevail over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, the Met Office said.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Astore (-9°C), Gupis (-07°C), Quetta, Kalam, Hunza (-06°C), Gilgit (-5°C), Dir, Skardu (-04°C).

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.