NAB takes notice of irregularities in allotment of land in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of irregularities revealed in land allotment in Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA) – an autonomous body formed by the provincial government to develop and manage Gwadar Industrial Estate.

According to a notification, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of irregularities disclosed on an extensive scale in allotment of industrial and commercial plots in the GIEDA, which had resulted in losses running into millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Instead of being an industrial development authority, the GIEDA has turned into an estate agency, reads the notification. The authority, instead of allotting plots to genuine investors, distributed the land to relatives and other preferred buyers, the notification added.

Earlier in August, NAB Balochistan chapter launched an inquiry into an alleged multi-billion scam featuring illegal land allotment in Gwadar, after reports emerged that some individuals had been allotted 3,167 acres of state land worth Rs 70 billion in the port city.

During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that certain individuals, in connivance with influential people and revenue authorities, were transferred about 12,000 acres. However, the land was restored in favour of the government after the scam was exposed.

Meanwhile, the NAB chief reiterated that the bureau was committed to bringing the corrupt to the task. He said that rapid economic development activities in Balochistan were indeed imperative for progress.

He said providing legal investment opportunities to all investors in Gwadar projects were the basic requirement of economic progress of the new port. “The corrupt wouldn’t be allowed to take personal benefits from economic progress of Gwadar. The corrupt who want to jeopardise the economy progress of Gwadar would be dealt with strictly,” he reaffirmed.

Gwadar is central hub for investment in the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Given the importance of the project, the Pakistani authorities has beefed up the security of the port city considerably.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.