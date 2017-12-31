‘Its too cold to send students to schools’

KARACHI: In view of a fresh severe cold wave that would grip Sindh including Karachi and Balochistan and the rest of the country as well, the private schools managements of Karachi have demanded Sindh Education Department to extend winter vacations by a week. Private and government schools after winter vacations will be reopened on Monday January 1, 2018. Chief Meteorologist, Dr Hanif of Pakistan Meteorological Department has said on Saturday that fresh system of cold winds would prevail all over the country from new year’s day and onwards. The cold winds will especially affect northern parts of Balochistan, taking temperatures below freezing point in Quetta and surrounding areas. The winds will also prevail over Sindh, Punjab and northern Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan, he informed. The members of Private Schools Management Association expressing their hope have hoped that Sindh Education Department would notify extension in schools winter holidays, keeping in view cold breezes that would cover Karachi and whole Sindh from Sunday night. Usually, Karachi’s lowering temperature level that comes just after reopening of schools in first week of January has sparked demands for an extension of winter vacations. In view of the cold waves, other bodies of city’s private schools have also demanded Sindh education authorities to extend winter holidays, citing low attendance and health issues of students. The relevant government education authorities, however, do not take timely decision in the matter and has been remained in habit putting extension of winter vacations in the next academic year.

Published in Daily Times, December 31st 2017.