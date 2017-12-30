Tahirul Qadri warns of staging sit-in to seek resignation of Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: PAT-led all-party conference (APC) is discussing the Model Town incident and Nawaz Sharif disqualification as prime minister in Lahore on Saturday.

Representatives of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Awami Muslim League (AML), Jamat Islami (JI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and other opposition parties reached the PAT Secretariat in Model Town to attend All Parties Conference called on Model Town incident.

Dr Tahirul Qadri thanked all major political parties of the country for participating in the conference on his invitation.

“The Model Town incident and Nawaz Sharif disqualification is the agenda of today’s APC,” Qadri told reporters.

He said that blood of Model Town martyrs brought all the political parties together.

“Because of their blood, you [Nawaz Sharif] were held accountable in Panama case,” said Qadri.

“Your character has been revealed in the Panama Papers case and now you are planning to run away and leave Pakistan, which is why you are seeking help from foreign powers, alleged the PAT chief while referring to the visit of Saudi Arabia by the Sharif brothers.

“However, they can not save you now, nothing can save you now,” claimed Dr Qadri.

Warning the incumbent government, Qadri said that they had the option to protest, stage sit-ins or take other measures which are deemed necessary in their quest for justice.