Authorities arrest man who held his own family members hostage

LAHORE: Police on Saturday arrested the man who held 20 members of his family hostage in a home located in Morgah area of Rawalpindi.

According to the police, 35-year-old Abdul Raheem had taken his family hostage

“We took the man in custody after he was injured by police firing that occurred during our rescue operation,” DSP Cantt Raja Taifoor Khan said while talking to the media after the man was taken into custody.

According to the DSP Cantt, he had reports that Abdul Raheem had taken members of his own family hostage inside his house last night and that he was armed.

“However, when we called members of the family to ask if we should start a rescue operation, his uncles said Raheem was in an unstable mental condition and often created such situations. They said they would want to deal with the matter on their own,” Khan said, while adding that the police refrained from conducting an operation last night due to the presence of children in the house.

“When men from the family went to the house, Raheem — who had first said that he would not hurt them — opened fire at them, which resulted in his father-in-law’s death,” the DSP said.

It has been learnt that the man also tried to commit suicide at night. Heavy contingents of police and rescue teams reached the incident spot and controlled the situation.