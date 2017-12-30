Nawaz Sharif to depart for Saudi Arabia today

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif is leaving for Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a high-level meeting with Saudi officials.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet Turkish premier and Saudi Arabia’s top brass.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is already present in the kingdom. Reports also said that Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique may also depart for the kingdom.

On Thursday, National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua met former premier Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra residence in Raiwind, which reportedly lasted five hours, discussed matters of national security, relations with neighbouring countries and terrorism.