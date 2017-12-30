Notorious Lyari gangster gunned down in encounter

KARACHI: A notorious gangster belonging to Lyari gang war was killed during an encounter with police in Karachi’s old city area on Friday.

The gangster identified as Omar Kutchi was shot dead during an exchange of fire in Phool Patti Pane, Juna Market within the limits of Kharadar Police.

Police officials said that the encounter took place when they raided the Juna Market area after receiving a tip-off that the notorious gangster was present there. The police team faced stiff resistance from the gangsters during the raid. “The gangster opened fire on the police team. When policemen retaliated, one of the criminals was killed and the rest fled. Later, the dead gangster was identified as Omar Kutchi,” police said.

His body was later taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for postmortem examination.

According to City District SSP Adeel Chandio, Kutchi was a key commander of the Uzair Baloch group and was wanted in over 40 cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and extortion.

Five terrorists arrested: Five terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were arrested on Friday night near the Super Highway in a raid conducted by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar said.

Two terrorists, however, managed to escape arrest and fled, Anwar said.

The police official said the arrested suspects belong to the banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and were involved in sectarian target killings. Handguns and motorcycles were seized from the terrorists, Anwar added. Separately, three people including a woman were injured while resisting robbery attempts in Landhi and Malir areas.

Weapons seized: Rangers seized a huge cache of weapons from an office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Karachi late on Thursday. According to details, Rangers conducted a raid at the office and seized the weapons that were hidden underground. The officers also launched search operation to collect more evidence. The Rangers director general lauded the performance of the department and appreciated the officers over their timely action. Earlier, Rangers had confiscated a huge quantity of arms and ammunition allegedly belonging to the MQM-L from Orangi Town area of Karachi. The law enforcement agency conducted a raid on an MQM-London office situated on the back side of a public park in Orangi Town Sector Seven-C area on intelligence reports and recovered large quantity of weapons dumped in a store. On November 25, 2015, at least 10 workers were arrested after Rangers raided office at Korangi 2.5 Number.

Citizen shot dead: A retired officer of the Pakistan Navy was shot dead on Friday evening in Malir. The attack on the retired officer, Muhammad Khan Jamali, occurred in the Memon Goth area of Malir where the retired officer was shot with 9mm handguns. Malir SSP Rao Anwar said the victim was a native of Hyderabad and lived in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The police official added that the attack occurred when Jamali was on his way to Hyderabad. He said that the attack appeared to be a result of personal enmity.

Published in Daily Times, December 30th 2017.