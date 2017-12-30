CM orders formation of special committee to monitor progress

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to constitute a special committee to monitor the progress on different development projects through field visits.

“The members of this committee should visit the field to personally monitor the progress on development projects and submit their reports.”

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated this while presiding over a special meeting to review progress on public welfare projects under the Annual Development Program (ADP) from Madina Munawara through the video link. The meeting examined the progress on Provincial ADP 2017-18.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that departments should ensure accurate utilization of funds released for their development projects because timely utilization of these funds will help the people to benefit from these useful initiatives. He said that transparency, speed and quality of work are the hallmarks of Punjab government and it has the honor to secure national resources worth billions of rupees from development projects by ensuring transparency. He said that Punjab government has presented the largest development budget in the history of the province during the current fiscal year and added that this ADP is a guarantor to durable progress of the people as well as speedy progress. He said that timely completion of different development projects of Annual Development Program is included in our priorities and maintained that provincial ADP is a reflective of sustained development and progress of the people as schemes ensuring welfare of the common people have been given priority in this program.

The speed of progress has been further expedited due to the implementation on development program worth Rs. 635 billion. He pointed out that record funds have been allocated for the development of Southern Punjab as development of less- developed and far-flung areas is part of the governmental priorities. The pivot of development works is to bring improvement in the lives of the people and development of social sector has been given particular attention in the ongoing ADP. He said that network of carpeted roads has been spread in the rural areas under the ‘Pakian Sarkan Sukhay Painday’ Program. Due to this mega program of construction and repair of rural roads, the rural economy has been revitalized and the lifestyle has been transformed. He said that resources are a sacred trust of the people and every penny is being utilized honestly on public welfare projects. The Chief Minister further directed that timely utilization of resources must be ensured under the ADP and new as well as ongoing schemes should be completed within the given timeframe. Similarly, sustained monitoring of the projects should also be continued for their timely completion, he added.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif MNA, Provincial Minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, concerned secretaries and high officials attended the meeting from Model Town through the video link.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif said that case would be registered against the sugar mills owner and he would be arrested if any complaint was received about deduction in the weight of sugarcane.

He was presiding over a meeting from Madina Munawara through the video link to consider the recommendations and proposals of the special committee set up to solve the problems of sugarcane farmers. It also reviewed the steps taken to provide relief to the sugarcane farmers.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that sustained action should be continued against the elements that have set up illegal weighbridges and such persons should also be brought to justice. Concerned provincial ministers as well as the administrative secretaries should remain available in the field and they should continuously conduct field visits to ensure timely solution of problems of sugarcane farmers and the results of these visits should be communicated to me as well, he added.

He said that no leniency will be shown to the sugar mills owners going against the interests of the farming community. The management of sugar mills should realize that protection of interests of the farmers will be ensured at every cost and no one will be allowed to play havoc with the sugarcane farmers.

The Chief Minister categorically directed that indiscriminate action should be initiated against the sugar mills involved in the practice of underweight procurement of sugarcane and added that if his own mill is found doing the same, then it should also be prosecuted upon without any discrimination. All my sympathies are with the farmers and protection of their interests is my duty which I am committed to fulfill, he added. He reiterated that the elements involved in incurring financial losses to the farmers will not be tolerated and no one will be allowed to make a dacoity with the farmers. The reward of hard work of sugarcane farmers will not be allowed to be wasted, he added.

Provincial Ministers Sheikh Allauddin, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Dr. Farrukh Javed, Naeem Akhtar Bhabha, Chief Secretary, farmers’ representatives namely Sarfraz Khan, Khalid Khokhar and Anayat Azhar, President Sugar Mills Association Javed Kiyani and others attended the meeting from Model Town through the video link.

Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin and Secretary Food participated from Jhang and Faisalabad respectively; while Ahsan Latif of Sugar Mills Association attended the meeting from Khushab through the video link.

Published in Daily Times, December 30th 2017.