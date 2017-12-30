LWMC removed 2.2m tonnes of waste from city this year

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has removed a total of some 22 Lac 50 thousand tons of waste from across the city during year 2017.

According to data released by the department, some 37,500 waste related complaints were received on helpline 1139 which were resolved on priority basis. LWMC launched nearly 300 massive cleanliness awareness campaigns across the city especially in educational institutions, markets, parks, and squares to inform and sensitize citizens on sanitation mainly to appeal them to make use of waste bins while disposing of their waste.

Year`s biggest awareness campaign during EidulAzha 2017 LWMC approached known Film and TV star John Rambo (Afzal Khan) to participate in awareness raising activities.

LWMC sold 80,000 tons of municipal solid waste to DG Khan Cement for the production of RDF (Refused derived fuel). From 80K tons of waste 45K ton RDF was produced. This help in fuel generation and reduction of waste overall.

During the year-2017 LWMC enforcement wing imposed fine to 13000 people worth PKR 15,292,500 who were directly responsible for improper disposal of waste and abusing solid waste management system rules in the city.

LWMC also took the new initiative of introducing PSO fuel cards and replaced the old system. With the implementation of this system, LWMC managed to control the previousleakages and unnecessary consumption of fuel.

LWMC also set up free medical camps for medical checkup and screening of its employees. Workers work under high-risk environmental conditions leading to diseases such as hepatitis despite adopting precautionary measures and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for their safety. Keeping in the consideration LWMC organizes medical camps for their proper and timely medical checkup.

Further LWMC in collaboration with Health Department is working to safely dispose hospital/medical waste from Private and Public Hospitals including17 major teaching hospitals and Basic Health Units of Lahore. Initially, necessary actions are taking place to reactivate the incinerator already installed at Children hospital with the capacity of 2 to 2.5 ton. Designing and procurement is in process for Installation and operation of Autoclave Facility of 15 Ton capacity which will be sufficient to cater medical waste of major hospitals of the city. State of the art IT-based system will be introduced for safe collection, transportation and monitoring of medical waste which will reduce the risk of its illegal buying and selling.

The establishment of Bio Gas plant at RakhChandrai is in the planning phase and would be able to produce 19,000 m3 / day Biogas from cow dung. Waste to Energy Project was a milestone to be achieved. A consortium of Chinese companies will be establishing WTE plant at Lakhodair. LWMC will ensure provision of 2000 tons of municipal solid waste on daily basis for production of 40 MW electricity.

LWMC Introduced latest Office automation and E-Filling system in the organization in collaboration with PITB. LWMC and PITB inkedMoU for E-Filling & Office Automation System. The systems will ensure increased transparency and security of internal and external correspondence and promote Paperless culture in public sector.

LWMC lifted animal and municipal waste during EidUlAzha 2017 which was more than 50,000 tons and was a record in comparison to previous stats.

Published in Daily Times, December 30th 2017.