Civil society likely to challenge closure order for 21 INGOs

KARACHI: A gathering of civil society organizations from across Sindh on Thursday expressed their serious concern over issuance of government’s notification asking 21 international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) to close down their operations because they were not regularized under the policy. They termed it violation of international conventions and fundamental rights.

“This decision would negatively impact already under-developed Pakistan, which otherwise needs international support in improvement in health and education. Role of INGOs supporting human rights work is crucial given the fact Pakistan is part of many international conventions, said speakers at a consultative session titled ‘Intimidations to Civil Society in Pakistan and Way Forward to Tackle the issue’ organised by the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) here on Thursday.

“We express solidarity with the INGOs and fear this step would create a bad name for Pakistan at international forums,” a resolution passed on the occasion said. The gathering resolved to challenge the government’s policy for regularization of INGOs and local NGOs in the superior courts as such a policy is in violation of fundamental rights of association and freedom of expression. It is not a law but a government’s policy, which can be challenged in the courts,” they opined.

The meeting underlined the need for a unity among all the civil society organizations and determined to build linkages with all sections of the society and do advocacy with stakeholders like political parties and legislators. The political parties are currently in process of making their election 2018 manifestoes, so they would be asked to clear their policies towards civil society organisatins.

Speaking on the occasion, Karamat Ali, Executive Director of PILER said that freedom of association and freedom of expression are important rights and if we compromise on these rights, we would again enter into slavery era. “We have to tell the bureaucracy that they are public servants and not our rulers.”

Banning INGOs is a serious issue and in fact it is violation of fundamental right of association. He said Martial Law regimes compromised on fundamental rights for citizens. For example, he said Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who was President of All India Postal Union staff in 1926 had struggled for passage of India Trade Union Act 1926 in the Imperial Legislative Assembly. But military dictator Ayoub Khan scraped that important law, which in fact usurped the rights of association and collective bargaining for workers. In 1947 about 209 trade unions were registered and their membership exceeded 500,000 and over all trade union participation was 25 percent. But now only one percent workers are registered under trade unions, he added.

Karamat Ali said Interior Ministry has written a letter to INGOs asking them to close down their operations within 60 days. Affected INGOs can appeal with the committee, which has rejected their registration within 90 days. This step has been taken without any legal reasons, he remarked.

Even the partners of these INGOs are considered and treated as INGO, thus face similar actions. According to a report in a newspaper, the journalist asked a person in Interior Ministry why those 21 INGOs have been banned, he told on condition of anonymity that those NGOs were teaching fundamental rights to the people in remote areas. “This is an attempt to make Pakistan a police state,” he added. He pointed out that such government policies are illegal and unconstitutional as they are against fundamental rights. “We have to challenge this policy the courts.” Owais Aslam Ali, Chairman of Pakistan Press Foundation (PFF) said a narrative was developed that media is not behaving properly. During dictatorship media was restricted, but in 2002 after launching of private TV Channels, media expanded. Under the Sustainable Development Goals, there is a scope of protection of right of expression, he added.

Human rights activist Iqbal Detho said many international institutions are available to file complaints against violation of fundamental rights.

Punhal Sariyo of Sindh Hari Porhiat Council said Punhal Sariyo we live in a controlled democracy where media and civil society are controlled. During the last 20 years, depoliticisation has rapidly increased in Pakistan, he added.

Another human rights activist Kapil Dev said now “For-Profit” management firms and foreign consortiums are being made stronger and they are allowed to take over the INGOs space. Mustafa Khoso of Saami Foundation said a united voice should be raised against government’s decision to ban 21 NGOs.

In a presentation, PILER’s Zulfiqar Shah said that many heavyweight organizations like Action Aid, Trocaire and Open Society Foundation, which were working in Pakistan for many years, have been asked to close down their operations. The entire process of regularization of INGOs was vague. “Arbitrary denial was there as the decision of the committee cannot be challenged in any court,” he said.

Jamil Junejo of Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF), in his presentation said a policy for regulation of INGOs was notified in 2013 under which it is essential that all NGOs and INGOs must be cleared by Economic Affairs Division and they sign an MoU with with it for three years. In case an organization violates a section of the MoU, the entire registration of the NGO is cancelled, not mere cancellation of MoU.

Noor Bajeer of Civil Society Support Programme said when AED policy was announced many organisations had rejected those guidelines and took stance that they are already registered with laws so they need not to get registration with AED.

Muhammad Ali Shah, Chairman PFF said that only rights based and advocacy based organsiations like Action Aid are targeted under the policy.

Published in Daily Times, December 29th 2017.