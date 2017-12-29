PPL donates Rs 10m to BCH

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Thursday donated Rs 10 million to Baitul Sukoon Cancer Hospital (BCH) for annual operational expenses of its day care clinic located at purpose-built premises in Karachi.

CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented the donation cheque to trustees BCH Syed Masoud Ali Naqvi and Fatima Agha at the head office in the presence of representatives from both organizations. Speaking on the occasion, Bokhari reiterated PPL’s resolve as a responsible national company to improve the quality of life for underserved communities through its diverse CSR programme focussed on need-based interventions in healthcare, education and livelihood generation.

Established in 1999, BCH is a renowned healthcare institution providing palliative as well as curative care to cancer patients through a hospital and hospice, the only such combined facility in Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, December 29th 2017.