Rangers seize arms from MQM-L unit office

KARACHI: Rangers on Thursday claim to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from the unit office of a political party. According to Rangers spokesperson, the arms and ammunitions recovered from the unit office belongs to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were dumped underground at unit 138 in New Karachi. Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed also visited the Sacchal Rangers where he was briefed by Sector Commander Brigadier Naseem Pervez about a successful operation by Rangers. Rangers spokesperson said that the recovered arms and ammunitions had to be used in terror activities in Karachi.

The recovered arms and ammunitions included two hand grenades, one 7mm rifle, one 12bore pump action, one 30bore mini machinegun, one 38bore revolver, one .22 pistol, one 9mm pistol, two sub machineguns, 20 pistols, two 9mm pistols, three 8mm rifles and dozens of ammunitions.

Published in Daily Times, December 29th 2017.