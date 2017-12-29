Senate body approves ‘Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2017’

ISLAMABAD: A legislative body of Upper House of Parliament on Thursday approved two bills, “The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2017” moved by Senators Mukhtiar Dhamra and Murtaza Wahab, “The Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the code of criminal procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017” moved by Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja.

The approval was given in Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which held today in parliament house while Senator Rehman Malik was on chair. Chairman of the Committee formed a special committee comprising of its members Senator Muahmmad Ali Saif and Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi to further elaborate “The Miscarriage of Justice (Compensation) Bill, 2017” moved by Senator Azam Swati.

Other than these three bills, the Committee also discussed “The Criminal laws (Amendment) (Protection of Rights of Transgender Persons) Bill, 2017” moved by Senator Rubina Khalid. The committee heard Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology on the matter who told the committee that council’s meeting is scheduled to be held on 17th January on the said issue and the council will report to the committee in a few days after the meeting.

Earlier, the Committee condemned the terror attack on Bethel Memorial Church Quetta on December 18, 2017 in which nine innocent people were killed. Committee prayed for those who lost their lives in the attack and expressed sympathies with bereaved families. One minute silence was observed for the victims of terrorist attack as homage.

Senators Shibli Faraz, Shahi Syed, Tahir Mashhadi, Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif, Sardar Fateh Hassani, Rubina Khalid, Azam Swati, Mukhtiar Dhamra, Karim Ahmed Khwaja, Rubina Khalid, Special Secretary Interior, DG Passport Office, Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Senator A. Rehman Malik Chairman Committee moved a resolution against the terror attack on Bethel Memorial Church Quetta which was unanimously passed by the members.

The resolution was “This committee strongly condemns the terror attack on Bethel Memorial Church Quetta on December 18, 2017, in which 09 innocent people lost their lives. This committee terms it an attack on whole Pakistan. The services of Christian Community in building Pakistan are highly appreciable and the whole Pakistani nation stands with the Christian Community.

This Committee demands from the Government of Pakistan that a thorough investigation to be done and culprits should be brought to justice. We also demand from Federal and Provincial governments that security should be enhanced at the Churches across the country. The Committee appreciates the timely action by Balochistan police and a security guard on duty who killed the suicide bomber. The Committee recommends awarding “Sitara-e-Shujaat” for him for his excellent professional judgment and his courage.”

The Committee heard Azam Taimori IG Islamabad Police and Sajid Keyani SSP Operations Islamabad Police on the incident of attack on a journalist Ahmed Noorani. The victim was also present in the meeting who apprised the Committee about his grievances. Chairman Committee Rehman Malik directed the IG Islamabad Police to meet the victim journalist in person, listen to him and conclude the investigation into the case within next fifteen days. He also assured him the committee support and said attacks on journalists were a matter of great concerns for him and the committee. After hearing both sides Chairman Committee decided to have an in-camera session on the matter in the next meeting.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir was also attended the meeting as attack on him was on agenda; in this regard Rehman Malik directed the ministry of interior to submit a detailed report in the next meeting and also summoned IG Police Sindh and Home Secretary for the next meeting to know about the development in investigation.

The matter of sub-standard ink being used on front page of official passports was also discussed. DG Passports was directed to resolve and report back to the Committee in a month.

Published in Daily Times, December 29th 2017.