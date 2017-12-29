India lower house approves bill banning instant divorce

India’s lower house of parliament Thursday approved a bill making the practice of instant divorce illegal and punishable with up to three years imprisonment for offending husbands.

The bill came months after India’s Supreme Court ruled that the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives was unconstitutional.

Several opposition parties criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for not discussing the legislation with them before introducing it in parliament on Thursday. The approved bill will now go to the upper house of parliament, where it needs approval before it becomes law. More than 20 Muslim countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice. But in India, the practice has continued with the protection of laws that allow Muslim, Christian and Hindu communities to follow religious law in matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. While most Hindu personal laws have been overhauled and codified over the years, Muslim laws have been left to religious authorities and left largely untouched.

