SC accepts governor son’s apology in medical colleges’ fee case

LAHORE: The Supreme Court Thursday accepted Punjab governor’s son Asif Rajwana’s unconditional apology for his alleged involvement in getting a candidate admitted to a private medical college despite a stay order in a suo motu case against private medical colleges’ fee hike.

The top court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan while hearing a suo motu case against inflated fee structure of the medical institutions also accepted unconditional apology of Faisalabad Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Farid Zafar.

The bench on December 27 had issued a contempt of court notice to Dr Zafar and also restrained him from functioning as vice chancellor till further order.

Asif Rajwana and Dr Farid were accused of making phone calls and texting to offer admission for a medical student in her acquaintance if she refrained from discussing the issue before the court.

The bench also sought till January 6, 2018 complete record of three medical colleges, including Sharif Medical Complex and Dental College owned by Nawaz Sharif family.

On Thursday, Sharif Medial Complex principal Brig (r) Zafar Ahmad appeared before the bench but the chief justice said that the chairman of the medical college should have appeared before the court.

Replying to a question about the fee being charged from the students at the college, Zafar Ahmad said that they had been charging Rs 875,000.

The chief justice inquired from him as to why they had been charging extra.

The chief justice observed, `We shall not allow money become hurdle in the way of intelligent children’ education.’

During the hearing in courtroom a man broke into tears and said that her daughter fulfilled the merit but he couldn’t afford the fee. He said that he could only manage Rs 500,000 for the fee of his daughter and couldn’t pay the rest of the amount.

The chief justice observed that they had been hearing the fee matter and hopefully they would be a way for the student, otherwise he would pay from his own pocket.

Punjab chief secretary said that Punjab Endowment Fund was established for the financial support of intelligent and deserving students. He assured that the Punjab government had enough funds to ensure that students who could not afford medical education due to lack of financial resources could be admitted to colleges on the basis of merit.

Counsel for the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) said that there was 5 percent scholarship quota for brilliant students but they never received any single application from private colleges for scholarship award.

The chief justice remarked that the court would not hesitate from contacting philanthropists if that is what it takes to allow lesser-privileged students to get a medical education.

Published in Daily Times, December 29th 2017.