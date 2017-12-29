Jahangir Tareen’s son vying for NA-154 seat in by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen’s son, Ali Khan Tareen, on Thursday submitted his nomination papers for the upcoming by-election in NA-154 Lodhran, the seat left vacant after his father’s disqualification by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

Jahangir Tareen had nominated his son for the seat during an election rally in Lodhran on Wednesday.

Addressing the workers, he had said he would always stand by the PTI and serve the people of the area despite his disqualification. He claimed that on the desire of party workers, Ali Tareen was nominated as a PTI candidate.

Addressing the gathering, Ali Tareen had said he would try his utmost to live up to the expectations of the party. He assured that if elected, he would raise his voice for the rights of cultivators in the National Assembly.

According to the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the final list of candidates for the by-poll will be issued on Dec 29, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by Jan 5, 2018. Polling will be held on Feb 12.

Published in Daily Times, December 29th 2017.