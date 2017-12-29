Information officers building a better society: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day course on Strategic Communication and Media Engagement for Information Officers on Thursday said that educating and imparting training to the children on civics in their formative years was not only critical to a tolerant Pakistan but also vital to instill and inculcate positive thinking among them.

She said that the holding of courses for training and capacity building had great importance in the context of elimination of terrorism and the strategy to change the mindset of the youth.

The minister said that the initiation of the course for information officers was an auspicious beginning and it was incumbent upon them to keep themselves abreast with the new technologies and inventions in the domain of media. She said that the journalists would also be imparted training on similar lines. The minister remarked that such courses were also essential for the journalists to promote a culture of tolerance and self-accountability in the media.

She said that the ministry of Information and Broadcasting was playing a pivotal role in the development of anti-terrorist narrative and if its officers were given training against terrorism it could have multifarious impact on the society. Marriyum informed the audience that the syllabus of the training course offered at the information service academy was being revised and subjects pertaining to anti-terrorism would also be included in it.

The minister said that it was imperative to sensitize the overseas Pakistanis about the charity organizations who could use their donations for extending financial assistance to the terrorists in the country. The Minister said that welfare organizations were important for any society and those entities would have to extend the assurance that their donations were being appropriately utilized. She said that by changing the mindset of individuals better and positive results could be achieved in the society.

She said that the government had drawn up a plan for the revival of culture, heritage and the film industry with a view to develop anti-terrorist narrative. The minister observed that it was a collective responsibility and all segments of society must contribute to that effort adding that the elimination of terrorism and religious extremism was only possible through education and training. Marriyum said that Pakistan was fighting the war against terrorism for the last thirty years.

During the two-day course several sessions were held for the capacity building of the information officers. The minister also awarded certificates to the participating officers of the course. Addition Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Peace Collective Shabbir Anwar were also present on the occasion.

