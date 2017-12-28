Heavy fog prompts motorway closure in Punjab

LAHORE: The spell of dense fog that began on Thursday morning had prompted closure of several sections of the motorway, media reports said on Thursday.

According to details, the motorway has been closed from various points while the traffic police officers have also directed the drivers to take precautionary measures during travelling.

As many as three motorcyclists were injured in a fog-related road accident in Narowal.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

Citizens felt it difficult to set out of homes and travel as heavy smog blanketed the cities.