Shehbaz Sharif visits Saudia Arabia, expected to hold ‘important’ meetings

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia, will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, among other senior Saudi officials.

The chief minister left for Saudia Arabia on Wednesday in a special plane sent by Riyadh.

According to an official press release, the chief minister will hold ‘important’ meetings in the kingdom, besides performing Umra. No details were provided about the nature of the meetings.

The visit takes place after Shehbaz’s meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan on Saturday in Lahore. A few days ago, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Admiral Nawaf Ahmad Al Maliki, along with envoys of around two dozen countries, had called on the chief minister.