Committee passes bill to split PIMS from university

ISLAMABAD: A legislative body of the Upper House of Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill for separating the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

The bill is named as ‘The Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill 2017’. During the PPP-led government, parliament had passed the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad Bill 2013 despite criticism and protest by the then opposition consisting of PML-N and the MQM. Under the law, PIMS was upgraded to a medical university from a welfare hospital. The status of its employees, who were civil servants at that time, was gradually changed and quotas for their children in appointments and different courses were also withdrawn when the hospital was attached with the university.

The bill was passed in the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat meeting held Wednesday at the Parliament House with Senator Talha Mehmood in the chair. Senators Kalsoom Parveen, Kamil Ali Agha, Azam Swati, Hidayatullah and Haji Saifullah Khan Bangash attended the meeting.

The senators expressed their concerns on the allocation of land to the university and the separation of the management of the PIMS hospital and the university. The Minister for CA&DD, Secretary CA&DD and Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) gave a comprehensive briefing on the matter and addressed questions of the lagislators. CA&DD Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudry assured the committee of implementation of the bill in letter and spirit. After an extensive debate and the counter assurances, the bill was passed and referred to the House for consideration. Members of the committee were of the view that the university should be separated from the hospital. The minister also assured the committee that doctors should not be relived rather they would be regularized.

The minister informed the committee that there were several posts vacant in PIMS which should be filled through Federal Public Service Commission. However, it was necessary for it to separate the university from the hospital. Secretary CA&DD informed the committee that for obtaining the land for university, a letter has been sent to the CDA. Chairman of the committee Talha Mehmood said officials of different departments were working in CDA on deputation who might not have the relevant work experience. He suggested that the government should stop such practice which badly affected the performance of the civic body. Only those officials should be deputed who have relevant experience in respective work of the CDA. The minister told the committee that the previous and current experiences in the CDA have failed. “I have already taken up the improvement issue with the PM and soon it will be implemented,” he maintained.

The committee also discussed at length ‘The Islamabad Club Administration and Management Bill 2017’. The bill on administration and management of the Islamabad Club proposed by Senator Azam Khan Swati was discussed. The mover was of the view that at present the management of the club was being run on ad-hoc basis by borrowing members for the management committee which was a seven-member body headed by the administrator of the Islamabad Club. He said that a proper procedure for audit of the club should be adopted under the law.

The committee agreed to the suggestion in principle but opined that the new board of governors should be more on the lines of a body elected by the members as was being practiced in other similar clubs. After deliberations, it was decided that the bill should be taken up again in which the mover shall redraft the bill after consulting other members and comparing the structure of other clubs.

