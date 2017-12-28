Public service is the only priority, says Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that for the government there was no other priority more important than public service.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had selflessly served the people during the last four years. “The government has given particular attention to the development of southern districts. Development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed on priority. The government is moving forward in its journey of development without caring for the negative politics of its opponents because the people require practical solutions to their problems. Sit-ins and slogans alone won’t change anything. People are well aware of who is just making claims and who is serving them,” he said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of elected representatives.

“The performance of those just making hue and cry about change was in front of the people. They have not produced even a single megawatt of electricity in their province. Those holding sit-ins against our government haven’t served the people in the province where they are in power,” he said.

“They have just wasted precious time of the nation in sit-ins and lockdowns. There is a politics of personal interest. People cannot be tricked through hollow slogans of change because they know that change does not occur through sit-ins and lockdowns,” he said.

Separately, State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnat Shah and Quran Board Punjab chairman Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Sialvi called on the chief minister on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan needed national unity and cohesion more than ever before. “Pakistan belongs to all of us and we all shall collectively move the journey of national development and prosperity further. Personal interests should have no value before national interest. People from all walks of life will have to play their role in the process of national development. The government has laid the foundation of a peaceful, prosperous and developed Pakistan by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We are moving towards the state envisioned by the founder of the nation. The role of the religious scholars and ulema is very important for promoting tolerance, patience and brotherhood in the society,” the Chief Minister said.

On Wednesday, the CM also met a delegation of China Railway-NORINCO. The delegation was led by China Railway president Mr Ju. The Chinese delegation assured the CM that the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project would be completed in time. They said that every possible step would be taken for early completion of electrical and mechanical works. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that metro train was a historic project for the welfare of the masses. “A political party showed it’s open enmity towards the masses by causing delay of the project. We will make up for the delay by working day and night to finish the project on time. He said that work was in progress speedily on civil works and the departments concerned were continuously working to complete the metro train project in time. He said this project will provide an honorable and economical travelling facility to more than 300,000 commuters on a daily basis.

Keeping in view the importance of this initiative, we shall have to ensure early completion of this project collectively, he added. Punjab Mass Transit Authority managing director was also present on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, December 28th 2017.