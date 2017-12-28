PTCL claims influential people ploying to grab its land

KARACHI: Some influential individuals are repeatedly attempting to grab land worth billions of rupees owned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) near the Karachi Airport despite a stay order issued by the Sindh High Court, officials of PTCL said on Wednesday.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resources Officer of PTCL, along with other senior officials at a press conference said that on December 15, 2017 a “highly influential land grabber” in connivance with few elements from police and civil administration had made a blatant violation of the high court’s stay order by encroaching upon land of PTCL Duct Factory located at Malir Halt.

The land under dispute was the property of the Telephone and Telegraph Department, which preceded the establishment of PTCL, and was in its possession since 60s. When PTCL was incorporated by the Government of Pakistan under the Pakistan Telecommunication Act, 1996, in pursuance of Section 35 of the Act, it was transferred all properties, rights and liabilities and was given the authority to own, manage and control its assets, he recalled adding facts show that it was in the late 50s and 60s that PTCL’s predecessor organization had acquired land in Malir for the establishment of Telecommunications and Training facilities. A residential colony was also established for the staff working at the facilities. For many years, the properties remained under the peaceful possession of the Telecommunication authorities.

“In 2013, a person called Murtaza Khoso, who was backed by influential persons of Sindh, approached the Sindh Civil Administration through an application and claimed that the land located in front of the Pakistan Printing Press belongs to him and not to PTCL which was occupying it. He was subsequently able to unlawfully occupy some 10 acres of the said land. It is also said that he employed over 100 persons to build a boundary wall around the encroached land”, Hussain claimed adding that later federal government and some diplomatic channels intervened and Sindh Civil Administration was forced to issue orders that the land should be vacated from encroachers.

In latest incident, on December 15, 2017, the same land mafia again encouraged by influential persons and their lackeys in the police department not only violated Sindh High Court Status Quo Order by encroaching Duct Factory but also demolished boundary wall. PTCL security guards and other staff were severely manhandled and equipment stored at the premises was also destroyed, Hussain claimed adding “the telecommunications equipment stocked inside and capper/fiber cables lying in the open were stolen by the land grabber. The FIR of the incident has been lodged”.

He claimed that the same person again approached the authorities to have the land vacated by PTCL so that he could take its possession. “It has also been found out that despite the lapse of many years, no action has been taken against the corrupt Sindh Revenue Department officials and they are still making attempts to violate the Sindh High Court Status Quo order with the connivance of influential persons”, PTCL official said.

The government of Pakistan owns 62 percent shares including landholding of PTCL after its privatization, while the Etisalat owns 26 percent and general public owns 12 percent shares of the PTCL.

Published in Daily Times, December 28th 2017.