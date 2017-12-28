First batch of special operations unit graduates g Unit was conceived after last year’s operation against Chotu gang in riverine areas

LAHORE: The Special Operations Unit has been equipped with modern weapons. It is a well-organised and a highly-groomed force and will prove to be ‘a jewel on the forehead of Punjab police’. These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Anti-Terrorism Lt Col (retd) Sardar Ayub Khan Gaadhi on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the passing out ceremony of the first batch of Special Operations Unit (SOU) at the Elite Training Centre in Bedian.

The minister said that the squad would play a frontline role in police operations and will effectively meet challenges posed by dangerous dacoits and terrorists. He said that like the Elite Force, the SOU would also establish new trends with its professional abilities, zeal and sacrifice.

The unit had undergone rigorous physical training as well as completed several counter-terrorism courses before its graduation, the minister said.

Addl IG PHP Amjad Javed Saleemi also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, he said, the training of the special operations unit had been conducted under supervision of retired officers of the special services group of the armed forces.

Because of their training from the SSG officers, the SOU would prove unmatched in terms of its capabilities and strengths and would hopefully add new chapters of zeal, determination and valour in the annals of the Police Department in the province.

Saleemi added that the establishment of SOU was the need of the hour to effectively maintain law and order and counter challenges of terrorism. “The Police Department is thankful to the CM for provision of resources for the purpose,” he said.

He congratulated the first batch of graduates and instructed them to work diligently so they could become the pride of the police force. “I am confident that you will leave no stone unturned in ensuring safety of lives and properties of the citizens,” he said.

Elite Force DIG Muhammad Afzal Butt said the need of a special operations unit was first felt during the operation against criminals in the Kachha area in south Punjab. After that, he said, it was decided to establish a unit dedicated for such operations.

More than 180 personnel of the Elite Force were selected for the purpose. After completion of a three-month course, 112 among them were successful in passing out into the first batch of the force.

Earlier, the graduates of the special operations unit displayed their skills in target shooting and also conducting a mock counter terrorism exercise.

