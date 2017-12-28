1,256 students awarded degrees at 9th Convocation of UVAS

LAHORE: The 9th Convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) conferred degrees upon 1256 students here on Wednesday.

Pro-Chancellor and Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Asif Saeed was chief guest on occasion whereas Vice Chancellor Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, faculty members, students and their parents were also present on occasion.

Among 1,256 degrees, 67 medals were awarded to position holders. Out of the graduating students, 252 of DVMs, 282 of BS (Hons), 83 of Pharm-D, 50 Doctors of Nutrition and Dietetics (DND), 40 of MBAs, 20 of MBF, 36 of BBA (Hons), 157 of MSc, 311 of MPhil and 25 of PhDs.

Addressing the convocation, the pro-Chancellor congratulated the graduating students on getting degrees and medals and urged them to play their due role in nation building. He lauded the progress achieved by the UVAS and positioned itself among the 2.5% top universities of Asia, the seven best universities of Pakistan in sports and top 10 universities of the country. He said that government is committed to ensuring quality education and raising education standard is its top priority. He listed various initiatives in livestock and education sectors for development. Rs 2 billion initiative for poverty alleviation and Punjab Chief Minister’s Dairy Development Program under “Kissan Package” of Rs 10 billion to provide heifers and sheep and goats to poor women are the two noteworthy initiatives, he said.

Presenting the welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha spoke about the academics, research, development, extension programmes and community services of the university. He said that with a history of 135 years of excellence, the UVAS has now positioned itself among top 2.5% Asian universities as per QS World Universities Rankings 2018. As per Higher Education Commission Sports Ranking 2017, UVAS got 4th position among public sector universities of Pakistan and 7th among all public and private universities of the country, the Vice-Chancellor said, adding that the UVAS is also among top 10 universities of Pakistan according to HEC overall ranking of Pakistani Higher Education Institutions for last two years.

Prof Pasha said that UVAS is swiftly achieving the milestones of need-based multi-level education and establishing itself as talent development institution by using its knowledge, resources and skills for growth of human resources. He said that this year UVAS also secured affiliation of Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the audience that UVAS scientists are executing 91 research projects worth of Rs 1,051 million won by the faculty members from national and international funding agencies. He said the university is executing 10 development projects of Rs 4.5 billion being funded by the Punjab government. Seven of them are ongoing and three new ones approved during current financial year. While the new development projects included establishment of Export Facilitation Center for livestock and poultry industry at UVAS, Lahore, in service training facility of advance veterinary education and professional development for veterinary professionals and acquisition of land for up-gradation of Para-Veterinary School, Narowal to College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal.

