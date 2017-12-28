2 labourers die after falling into ditch

KARACHI: As many as two labourers died after they fell into a ditch and got buried under dug-up soil in the metropolis’ Bhains Colony.

Law enforcement agencies said that the two victims were engaged in digging up land so that a water pipeline could be installed.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies raided late last night a drug den in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area, Rao Anwar, the Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP), stated, adding that a suspect was taken into custody following the operation.

Anwar noted that a case has been registered against the detained drug dealer, who was identified as Jan Sher.

Published in Daily Times, December 28th 2017.