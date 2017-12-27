PML-N only believes in the verdict of the people: PM Abbasi

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Wednesday, said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) only believes in the verdict of the people.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Burhan-Shah Maqsood section of Hazara Motorway when he said that political decisions should not made be made in courts and the only verdict his party accepts is that of the people.

He also said that the government would complete its tenure and return will get elected once again. While referring to the completion of the project whose inauguration ceremony he was attending, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had always delivered on his promises.

He also talked about the projects that were completed in the last four years of PML-N’s government and claimed that the number of roads built during these years was more than the the roads built in the last 60 years.

PM Abbasi also talked about the government’s recent claim of having eliminated electricity crisis from the country and said that 11,000MW of electricity was added to the grid and another 10,000MW would soon be added.

This segment of the motorway was completed in less than three years and is considered to be an important section of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.