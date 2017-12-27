Teachers continue sit-in outside Karachi Press Club

KARACHI: The protesting teachers have decided to continue their sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club after police allegedly tortured them for moving towards the Chief Minister’s House.

The demands of the protesting teachers are to increase their salaries and make their jobs permanent. Despite being offered negotiation with commissioner and meeting with CM on December 28, the teachers have said that they will protest until their demands, related to make them permanent and raise salaries.

The protest started on December 10 from the mausoleum of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai in Bhit Shah. On Monday the protesting teachers reached KPC. Now when the teachers arrived at Karachi Press Club and decided to move forward, the police was positioned in all surrounding areas. The police fired tear gas shells, used water cannon and inflicted injuries on the teachers. Moreover, the protestors were detained as well during the police operation.

Haji Shafi Mohammad, a leader of the All Sindh Primary Teachers Association, said: “We have decided not to go home until and unless this matter is not solved actually it’s not a matter of mine.”

With tears in his eyes he said sorrowfully that “I have served 15 years as teacher. The government earlier promised to promote those who have completed more than 20 years in service to scale 16. The notification was issued, but there is no implementation”, he added. Nasrullah, a teacher from the Hyderabad division, who was shouting with slogan that “We need basic facilities at schools,” while talking to Daily Times he said that the main purpose of the protest was making our jobs permanent, but we also want to highlight missing facilities at government schools.

One of the disgruntled teacher said that “I would either die during the protest or take home the notification of his regularization”

Teachers who are present in set-in protest front of the Karachi Press Club from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Larkana, Thatta, Sukkur and Kashmore.

While no government official has arrived at the KPC to talk to the protesters. As many social activists coming to support them and said that it is important for the sake of students and the general public of Karachi that problem gets resolved and both the concerned parties negotiate on a neutral ground and come to decision favorable and acceptable to both.

