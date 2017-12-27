No Indian soldier crossed LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday denied that Indian soldiers had crossed the Line of Control earlier on Monday and raided its outpost.

In a tweet, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that no Indian soldier crossed over LoC.

Three army soldiers were martyred on Monday after Indian forces opened unprovoked fire in the Rakhchikri sector of LoC.

The Indian media had reported that Indian |Army commandos had crossed the LoC and conducted a raid at a Pakistan Army post.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) referred to the Indian media reports as a “continuation of the self-defeating projections to satisfy domestic audience”.

