Rising cement, auto prices push stocks into bull territory

Karachi: Pakistan equities closed little changed on Tuesday after the long weekend with benchmark KSE-100 Index remaining steady over 39,500 level. The KSE-100 Index gained 54.86 points to close at 39525.75 points.

Start to the trading day was on a dull note however as the day progressed a handful of blue chip names across key sectors witnessed better activity on reported locals interest. Cements carried momentum from the last week and traded in green with Fauji Cement FCCL PA +5% leading gains and contributing most points on KSE100 Index.

Stocks showed recovery led by selected oil, cement and auto scrips on investor speculations ahead of year close. Reports of rising local cement prices, surging local auto prices, government affirmation for $1.5 billion bond issue to fund up external account after dismal data for the current account deficit Jul-November 2017, upbeat data on textile exports and higher global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in higher close, Ahsan Mehanti, senior equity analyst, commented.

Interestingly, Steel sector was also in limelight as investors took comfort from news flow that recently announced RD on import of Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) is yet to be approved, while reported increase in CRC prices by Flat Steel manufacturers to pass on the impact of PKR depreciation also helped the stocks trade in green. ISL raised its prices again Tuesday by Rs 2000/ton (total Rs 5000/ton in December 2017), while cement sector was fueled by PSDP spending.

Trade volumes receded 20% to 178 million shares while value decreased by 22% to Rs7.1 billion on Tuesday.

Top index point contributors were FCCL (+5%), KAPCO (+2.8%), HBL (+0.6%), ABOT (+5%) & PAEL (+5%) adding 70 points, while UBL (?2%), OGDC (?1.3%), MCB (?1.2%), ENGRO (?0.9%) and PPL (?0.4%) held 115 points.

Cements added 66 points, OMCs 22 points, Engineering 19 points, Pharma 15 points, whereas Banks shed 49 points, E&Ps 41 points, and Fertilizer lost 18 points.

As the year-end is around the corner, equity analysts expect selective window dressing by domestic institutions over the coming trading sessions.

Published in Daily Times, December 27th 2017.