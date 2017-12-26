Imran Khan to meet Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan will meet Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at PAT’s secretariat Lahore.

According to sources, both leaders will discuss important issues including Model Town Inquiry Commission report and future course of action regarding possible movement against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

They will also exchange their views on the All Parties Conference (APC), called by PAT chief on December 28.

Qadri has previously demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah step down from their positions by December 31, in the wake of the Model Town inquiry report.

After the release of the Model Town Inquiry Commission report, several key politicians, including Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pak Sarzameen Party(PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal, have thrown their weight behind the Qadri’s demand.

Today’s meeting is considered important as Imran has announced his full support for Qadri in his struggle to seek justice for victims of Model Town incident, even if Qadri takes to roads.