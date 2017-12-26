Nawaz Sharif has decided to fight nation’s war despite problems for his family: Maryam

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that everyone would save their lives in the hour of crisis but Nawaz Sharif had decided to fight the nation’s war despite knowing that his family will have to face the trouble for standing up for the people’s rights.

Addressing the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) social media convention, Maryam Nawaz said that the party’s social media workers were harassed and abducted but Nawaz Sharif will take action against those involved in the kidnappings of the workers.

In a fiery speech, Maryam Nawaz told the workers to stand up for their rights and for the honour of their vote. She said that the institutions were respectable but so was the office of Prime Minister.

She also announced a new mobile app for the party that will connect the workers with the party.