SC stops admissions at private medical colleges across Pakistan

LAHORE: Supreme Court (SC) has on Tuesday stopped the admissions at private medical colleges across the country and stated that strong action will be taken against any university found violating the orders, reported Daily Times.

Hearing the case on private medical colleges’ high fees, Chief Justice of Pakistan said that if any college was found doing admissions in backdate, the owner of the college will be held responsible. He added that it was his duty to hear this case; people will try to scare the judges off but they won’t back out.

Justice Ijaz ul-Hassan said one student at a government medical college could become a doctor for Rs 80,000 in five years. The court appointed Barrister Ali Zafar as an assistant of the court. Ali Zafar will present the client’s case.

Chief Justice summoned Continental College’s Dr Farid Zafar for demanding high fees. The court also summoned the accounts’ details of the owners of the private medical colleges.

He remarked that “although we are producing doctors, we don’t know whether our tool is correct or not.”