Guards mounting ceremony held at Quaid’s Mausoleum

KARACHI: A smartly turned out contingent of cadets from Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, mounted ceremonial guard at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam here on Monday as a part of celebrations to mark the “Father of the Nation’s” birthday.

Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commandant Pakistan Military Academy reviewed the parade, laid wreath, presented salute and offered fateha, said a press release of ISPR.

It is worth mentioning that the first passing out parade of PMA was held on December 25, 1948. It was reviewed by the then Governor General of Pakistan, Khawaja Nazimuddin who presented the Quaid-i-Azam banner to the champion company.

The Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul has the singular honour of being the only military institution, designated, as “Quaid-i-Azam’s Own” by the Quaid-i-Azam as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Academy.

The guard mounting ceremony by PMA Cadets is a regular annual feature to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial cabinet visited the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 142 birth anniversary being celebrated on Monday.

On the occasion, they laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha. Sindh Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP) also accompanied them. Recording his impressions in the Visitors’ Book, Governor Sindh said that Quaid-i-Azam was an eminent jurist and a visionary personality and with his untiring efforts, commitment and peaceful struggle he secured a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent in the shape of Pakistan.

He said that December 25, the birthday of the great leader, reminds us to follow the guiding principles of Quaid-i-Azam and his vision. This, Zubair added, would enable us to attain a faster development in the comity of nations. He said that Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and his style of politics would serve as a guiding principles.

The Governor said that we should forge unity in order to overcome the internal as well as the external challenges.He also said that in accordance with the teachings of the Quaid, special attention is being paid towards ensuring the due rights of the minorities.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2017.