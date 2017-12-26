333 students awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of Greenwich University

KARACHI: As many as 333 students were awarded degrees at the 12th convocation of Greenwich University held at the varsity’s Karachi campus.

The graduating students included 213 undergraduates, 108 postgraduates, seven M.Phil students and five students who qualified for associate degrees. Another 19 students were awarded gold medals named after national heroes as Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, Major Muhammad Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Major Aziz Bhatti, Allama Iqbal, and Hawaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, academic excellence for their outstanding performance.

While in the ceremony four people were also awarded Honoris Causa PhD degrees for their prominent services in various walks of life.Famous celebrity well-known TV host and writer, Anwar Maqsood was awarded the Doctorate of Literature, Hilton Pharma Chairperson Sardar Yaseen Malik and Din Group of Industries Chairperson SM Muneer the Doctorate of Commerce and Air Commodore (retd) Shabbir Ahmed Khan the doctorate of human literature.

Greenwich University Vice-Chancellor Seema Mughal expressed her views while addressing the convocation that our purpose must not solely be to make our future bright but the passing out students must also work to make Pakistan prosperous.

She informed that the varsity opened a campus in Mauritius last year which will play an important role in parting education in the region. She termed the step of entering the Mauritius market as a very important one, both politically and economically, as it will allow the establishment of foreign exchange between the countries and enhance political ties. She added that the efforts of the teachers were commendable.

“We believe that students cannot merely learn by staying in the classroom and that is why they are also sent into the field – to learn more,” Mughal said,

She said Greenwich University had been pursuing its mission for the past three decades and had achieved many milestones along the way. She spoke of the varsity’s success in opening a campus in Mauritius last year and said the management’s aim was to play a vital role in ensuring improved educational opportunities for the people of the region at large.

In addition she said that the students were engaged in different activities to keep busy and she claimed that 495 students were given scholarships this year.

Speakers addressing the convocation said that the youth was the future of Pakistan. They pointed out that it was the responsibility of the passing out students to make use of their knowledge to enhance the progress of the country and improve the conditions of society.

Din Group of Industries Chairperson SM Muneer said that success is with those who strive hard with passion. He urged the students to serve those who were lower in class. He asked the students to implement what they learned in their practical life and encouraged them to play their role in the progress of the country. Using the analogy of the country as a lawn, Muneer asked the students to fill it [the lawn] with water so that it can bear different fruits.

Maqsood delighted the mood of the participants with his entertaining speech and commended the students for their efforts.

Talking to the Daily Times, a group of students of mass communications and media studies programme, said that we had the best teachers who also had practical experience and there is no example of those who taught us in the field.

“I was a student of engineering but I left it to study media. This was a matter of concern for my parents as it was a big U-turn in my academic career, but I not only succeeded but have also won a gold medal which dispelled all their reservations and mental pressure,” a student said. The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, parents, teachers and distinguishes personalities of Karachi.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2017.