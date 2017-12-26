PPP trying to transform country as per Quaid’s vision: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party was waging a struggle for Quaid-i-Azam’s Pakistan where all citizens are equal as per his vision and there is no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, creed or ethnicity.

PPP Chairman was addressing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Bilawal House on Monday. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Saeed Ghani, PPP Minority Wing President Dr Lalchand Ukrani and Information Secretary Anthony Naveed. Bishop Joseph Coutts Arch Diocese of Karachi and Reverend Riaz Masih, Vice Chairman of Church of Pakistan were also present on the occasion. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that December 25 is a day of double happiness as we are celebrating 141th birthday anniversary of founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas on the same day.

He assured that PPP would continue the struggle to achieve dreams of Quaid-i-Azam adding that PPP treats all the non-Muslim citizens equal as per our law and the constitution and won’t allow any discrimination against them. Special prayers were offered on the occasion for the departed souls of martyrs of terrorist attack on Quetta Church last week.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2017.