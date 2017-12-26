Experience of coaching Pakistan has been ‘fantastic’: Mickey Arthur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has called his experience of coaching the Asian team fantastic and full of emotions, colour and intensity. Arthur was appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after former coach and bowling legend Waqar Younis resigned from his post after some dismal performances in the two limited-over formats. “If I had to encapsulate it in one word, then it’s been fantastic,” said Arthur as quoted by The Cricket Monthly. “I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it. Yes, it has been challenging. But I’ve thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed it. If I had finished my career without coaching a subcontinent side, it would’ve been a glaring miss on my CV.”

He continued by explaining the roller coaster ride his time with Pakistan team has been and what he plans to achieve with the team in the future. “The passion, the intensity, the focus, the colour, the emotion – we’ve experienced that all this year, and what I’m trying to do is bring some stability, to bring standards, to bring high performance, to bring structure. And trying to just keep pushing our players to be the best they can possibly be. For me, that’s the energy of the job.”

Before working with Pakistan, Arthur had South Africa and Australia on his resume and he hopes to bring the experience of coaching both teams to help Pakistan become a better side. “I feel I’ve come in to coach Pakistan as a far more experienced coach,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got so much to offer, to this structure, this country, this job. Because if I can bring the best of South Africa and the best of Australia and somehow fit it into this Pakistan side, the world’s our oyster.”

Under Arthur, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy for the first time but for the South African, player and structural development takes precedence. “I would like my legacy to be structure, or high performance, or standards, because ultimately you get those results from there,” he said. “More than wins and losses, to me player development and this excellent structure are the most important things. And that’s how I’d like to be remembered. Wins and losses come and go. But ultimately you’ll be remembered for the structure you brought in and the players that grew under you.”

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2017.