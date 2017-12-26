Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games commence in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: The 2nd edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games got underway with a grand colourful opening ceremony at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Board, Islamabad here on Monday. Hundreds of people from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed the ceremony. The events that were held during the ceremony intrigued spectators and athletes. From torch relay to traditional dances and performance of artists, the audiences were left hanging in amusement. Renowned singers Sanam Marvi and Malku’s performance, in particular, enthralled the audience.

Senior political leader Senator Raja Zafarul Haq was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Federal Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan and other top officials were also present during the grand opening ceremony. Punjab’s 385-member contingent participated in the opening ceremony under the leadership of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan. Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh held the national flag during the march past. All the members and officials of Punjab contingent were clad in traditional Punjabi dress and won huge appreciation from chief guest and a large number of sports-loving crowds. Riaz Husain Pirzada on the occasion said the Quaid-e-Azam Games were aimed at promoting provincial harmony and bringing people together.

While talking to media, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said the holding of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games was definitely a remarkable achievement which should be appreciated at every level. “The sports culture will grow in the country after Inter-Provincial Games. The talented players from across the country will also get sufficient opportunity to express their abilities and skills at a big platform,” he added. He informed that over 3000 players of eight sports boards of the country – Sports Board Punjab, Sindh Sports Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Board, Balochistan Sports Board, Gilgit Baltistan Sports Board, Azad Kashmir Sports Board, FATA Sports Board and Islamabad Sports Board were taking part in the grand sporting activity. “The culture of brotherhood will also be flourished among all the participating players through these competitions. The members of Punjab contingent are upbeat about their performance in the sports extravaganza. We are quite confident that Punjab players will defend their title comfortably by winning a bigger number of medals,” he explained.

Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh, on this occasion, said: “Punjab players will prove their talent in the 2nd edition of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games and show the world that they are in toppers in every field”. It’s pertinent to mention here that Punjab players will take part in 19 different games during the mega event.

