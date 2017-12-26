Banged up hand no barrier for captain Smith

MELBOURNE: Getting whacked on the hand by a Cameron Bancroft shot would not keep Steve Smith from the Boxing Day Test against England, the Australia captain said on Monday. Smith was struck on the right hand by a Bancroft shot while standing at the back of the batting nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday ahead of the fourth Test in the series. The 28-year-old said he had been in pain on Sunday and again on Monday when he was batting during training but it would not affect him when he leads his side out on Tuesday as they continue their push for a series whitewash. “It was a little bit sore today playing a few different shots,” he told reporters. “But I’ll be able to deal with it and I’ll get on with it. Maybe I’ll just have to use a bit more of my top hand throughout the game, a bit less wristy. I copped a few (on the right hand) in the nets in Perth and a few more in the game. It just seems to be whenever you’re getting hit in a spot – it just continually gets hit.” Australia have already regained the Ashes after an innings and 41-run victory in the third test in Perth last week gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The Australians had been forced to make one change from the side that hammered England in Perth to seal the series with Mitchell Starc ruled out due to a heel injury and replaced by Jackson Bird.

Published in Daily Times, December 26th 2017.