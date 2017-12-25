Jadhav’s mother, wife land in Pakistan amid high security

ISLAMABAD: Indian saboteur Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and sister have landed at Islamabad airport on Monday.

The female family members of the Indian spy landed at Islamabad airport and were received by Pakistan foreign ministry’s officials. They will go to Indian High Commissioner’s Officer from the airport and then go to Foreign Office amid high security.

The two women flew to Pakistan via Dubai on Emirates EK612 flight. Avanti Jadhav, Kulbhushan’s mother, was seated at 05B Business Class while his wife Chetankul Jadhav was seated at 05A Business Class.

Jadhav’s family had been allowed to meet him by Pakistani officials on humanitarian grounds. Jadhav has not been allowed access to consular.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner will also be present during the meeting that is scheduled to continue for 30 minutes.

It was reported in the media earlier that Jadhav had been allowed access to the consular but Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a statement on Monday that the reports were untrue and dispelled the perception that the presence of Indian diplomat during the meeting meant an access to the consular.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had claimed in an interview with Geo News that Jadhav had been provided access to the consular.

“India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said on Twitter.