Lawyer held from DHA over ‘misbehaviour’ released on bail

KARACHI: A lawyer who had fled after misbehaving with a police official in Defense area here a few days ago was produced in the court of the Judicial Magistrate South City Courts complex.

The police produced Advocate Shamsul Islam before the special magistrate at the City Court in handcuffs. Arguing the case on behalf of Islam, his counsel Javed Chattari submitted that the police can neither register a case nor arrest anyone without the permission of a magistrate. Calling the arrest illegal, he demanded that his client should be released on bail under section 63 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On the other hand, the police sought custody of the suspect arguing that further investigations were underway in the matter.

A number of lawyers also reached the city court to express solidarity with their colleague who they said was a senior lawyer.

The suspect told the court that the police had misbehaved with him after unnecessarily stopping his car when he was on his way home after attending the valima ceremony of Justice Faisal Arab’s son. He said that the SSP South had allegedly bore a grudge against him and that he played a major role in his arrest.

After listening to the arguments, the court ordered that Islam should be released on payment of Rs50,000 personal bonds.

Police had arrested Shamsul Islam, a lawyer at Sindh High Court (SHC), over misbehavior with a police official during snap checking near Sea View within the precincts of Darakhshan police station.

The incident had caused uproar over the social media when the video of the lawyer shouting and cursing police officers went viral.

Islam was arrested late on Saturday night from the Defence area.

According to SSP Javed Akbar, LEAs were on their regular rounds on Dr Abdul Sattar Edhi road for snap-checking to prevent speeding and racing related incidents when a vehicle driven by the lawyer was stopped.

Later, a case was registered against the offender, with charges listed against him comprising obstruction of justice and threatening police officers. In addition, the police said the registration plate on Islam’s car was found to be forged.

According to Islam, he had already slowed down his vehicle due to a speed breaker when police officials stopped him.

He said the official then misbehaved with him. Islam held that he was not racing since “there was no competitor”.

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2017.